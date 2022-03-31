Judge: ‘I don’t see any authority anywhere for the mayor to enter into a contract without approval... of the council’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just who will pick up Jackson’s trash come April 1 was still in limbo Wednesday, following a hearing in a case that could help determine the answer to that question.

Wednesday, Judge Jess Dickinson heard arguments in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s suit against the Jackson City Council.

Dickinson did not hand down a ruling in the case, or intimate when a ruling would be handed down, but did question whether the mayor had the authority to issue a contract without council approval.

“I don’t see any authority anywhere for the mayor to enter into a contract without approval or ratification of the council. And if y’all can show it to me, I’m happy to read it,” he said. “But I don’t see it.”

In February, the mayor declared a state of emergency over garbage collections after the city council refused to approve a six-year waste-hauling contract with Richard’s Disposal.

As part of that declaration, the mayor issued a one-year, $9.6 million emergency contract with Richard’s to provide twice-weekly residential pickups beginning April 1.

The mayor filed suit on March 9 in Hinds County Chancery Court, a day after council members voted to end the mayor’s state of emergency and twice voted down a measure to ratify the one-year agreement.

Lumumba is asking the court, in part, to find that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for the collection of solid waste and that he, as the city’s executive, has the authority to find vendors who can provide emergency services.

An attorney for the mayor, meanwhile, argued that he is allowed to enter into contracts under emergency declarations and that the council is only legally authorized to approve or deny payment of those contracts once they’re in place.

Attorneys for the mayor, and the city, also argued that the council doesn’t even have to approve the contract at the time it’s executed.

City Attorney Catoria Martin pointed to the city’s current emergency contract with Waste Management. The firm began work on October 1, 2021, but the council didn’t approve the contract until later in the month.

Dickinson, though, seemed to disagree, saying that emergency statutes allow municipalities to bypass certain bidding laws, which would lengthen the time it takes for a city to obtain emergency services.

However, they don’t prohibit the mayor or the council from making unilateral decisions.

“The purpose of all this is to say, ‘you can skip the RFP process. You don’t have to go through the formalities of the RFP process to get a contract in place quickly,’” he said. “But that doesn’t give you the right to bypass the obligation of the mayor to propose and the council to approve.”

An RFP is a request for proposals. Municipalities issue RFP for professional services, such as garbage collections. Jackson issued an RFP for waste-hauling in October. Richard’s won the RFP for twice-a-week hauling with trash carts, largely on price, but the council twice rejected the proposal on narrow votes.

Much of Wednesday’s roughly two-hour discussion also focused on what constituted an emergency.

However, Dickinson said determining that fact would likely require the case to go to trial.

“The mayor takes the position that because the Waste Management contract is going to expire in a couple of days, and there is no valid, enforceable contract for the collection of solid waste, the health problems and other types of problems associated with that create an emergency,” he said. “I don’t know if it does or not. I don’t know the extent to which garbage pile-up is dangerous or not, or how long it has to be, whether there’s a few days or a month.”

“There are a lot of facts that I would have to hear in order to conclude the mayor was correct in declaring an emergency,” he said. “As I read the mayor’s complaint I don’t view that as something I have to decide here. If I do, then we’ve got a problem because we’re not going to get this resolved in time to know whether or not the Richard’s contract is in place or it’s not in place.”

As for who will pick up trash come Friday still is in question. Felecia Perkins, the mayor’s attorney, said it will be crews with Richard’s.

Trucks with the company began rolling into Jackson over the weekend. In an affidavit filed on March 29, Richard’s CEO Alvin Richard said his company had already spent around $1 million to mobilize in the city.

“We do know what’s going to happen on April the first, and it’s going to happen in accordance with the contract that the mayor, with complete and absolute authority, had negotiated and executed,” she said. “I just want to make sure that our position is clear.”

Lumumba recently filed a second suit against the city council in Hinds County Circuit Court, seeking a writ of mandamus for the council to approve and turn over all minutes dating back to September 2021.

A hearing in that case is slated for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, in Circuit Judge Faye Peterson’s courtroom.

