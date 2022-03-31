Jackson police searching for missing man with paranoid schizophrenia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing man who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Cory Montez Smith was last seen on Terry Road wearing a red jacket and black pants.

He is on medication that could impair his judgment.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Corey Smith, you are asked to contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234.

