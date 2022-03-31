Jackson Candlemaker gives Sweet Treats a New Meaning

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

The last day of March means it’s the last day of Women’s History Month. But you can celebrate women, and support women owned businesses all year long!

Ozie Williams Smith owns I Famouz Candles at ABP boutique inside NorthPark Mall. She’s been making candles for almost 10 years now, and what started as a hobby, is now bringing in serious business!

Starting your day, or just needing to protect your peace, I have a candle for you.

I Famouz candles offers jar candles, wax melts, and skin care but the I Famouz Bakery really steals the show! Ozie makes non-edible arrangements, cereal, banana pudding, apple pie, cheesecake and even popcorn- all in the form of candles or wax melts!

Ozie makes everything from scratch using molds, and she hand paints her designs. When it comes to the most popular thing on the menu, cheesecake and the cereal bowls are always in high demand.

You can connect with Ozie at ABP Boutique at NorthPark Mall, on her website, or on Instagram!

