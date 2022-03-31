Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Jackson Candlemaker gives Sweet Treats a New Meaning

You might want to think twice before taking a bite!
I Famouz Candles
I Famouz Candles(WLBT)
By Anisa Sakile
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

The last day of March means it’s the last day of Women’s History Month. But you can celebrate women, and support women owned businesses all year long!

Ozie Williams Smith owns I Famouz Candles at ABP boutique inside NorthPark Mall. She’s been making candles for almost 10 years now, and what started as a hobby, is now bringing in serious business!

Starting your day, or just needing to protect your peace, I have a candle for you.

Ozie Williams Smith - I Famouz Candles Owner

I Famouz candles offers jar candles, wax melts, and skin care but the I Famouz Bakery really steals the show! Ozie makes non-edible arrangements, cereal, banana pudding, apple pie, cheesecake and even popcorn- all in the form of candles or wax melts!

Ozie makes everything from scratch using molds, and she hand paints her designs. When it comes to the most popular thing on the menu, cheesecake and the cereal bowls are always in high demand.

You can connect with Ozie at ABP Boutique at NorthPark Mall, on her website, or on Instagram!

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi
Most weather alerts canceled after storms roll through Mississippi
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say