First Alert Forecast:

Better Weather Ahead
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

The severe weather threat is winding down for central and southwest Mississippi after storms impacted us.  This has been a rough day for many areas with power outages, trees down and many homes damaged.  A lighter breeze will settle in overnight with partly cloudy skies in the forecast Thursday.  Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s with highs close to 70 degrees Thursday.  Sunshine will make Friday feel really nice with highs in the lower 70s.  A few showers are possible Saturday and the high should reach the lower 70s.  Sunday will be sunny and highs in the lower 70s.  The next chance for any storms will come our way Tuesday and we’ll keep you posted, but at this point this looks to be a weaker system.

