First Alert Forecast: Quiet conditions return to the area for the next couple of day following Wednesday severe weather threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! Thursday, much nicer conditions outside than what our Wednesday brought us. Sunny skies today with clear skies. Our Highs are in the mid-60s, and Lows fall to the low 40s.

Quiet over the next couple of days with the exception of a few showers on Saturday! Storms return Tuesday of next week!

Friday continuing into the weekend, we do experience some nice weather we see Highs return to the 70s on Friday. The mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday. Lows return to the mid to upper 40s. We do have a slight rain chance for Saturday morning. But other than that, we are looking at quiet conditions over the next few days.

Monday to start our work week, Highs return to the low 80s and low falls to the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions and we hold a 20% chance of showers. Tuesday, we see our next rain chances return to the area as our next disturbance moves into the area. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s and Lows falling to the low 60s. Wednesday, Highs return to the low 80s.

