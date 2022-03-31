First Alert Forecast: brighter, cooler late week

THURSDAY: In the wake of our storm system, we’ll trend cooler and brighter again. Expect mostly sunny skies with morning 40s and 50s giving way to highs in the 60s and lower 70s. A cool westerly breeze will be noticeable at times too. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows into the lower to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine will continue to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. After a chilly start in the 40s, we’ll rebound into 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon hours. A few clouds will begin to move across the area through the latter part of the day. Clouds may thicken up overnight with a rogue shower or two. Lows will fall back into the middle to upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next rain opportunities will emerge Saturday with a suppressed system skirting across our area. A few widely spaced showers will be possible with highs in the middle 70s. Highs will stay in the 70s to near 80 Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Shower chances will re-emerge through late Monday, leading into a stormier Tuesday that could feature a few strong storms. Highs Monday will manage the upper 70s to lower 80s, 70s Tuesday with the rain chances. We’ll rebound back in the 80s Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through the area late week.

