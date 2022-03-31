First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quieter weather is here today and should last through this weekend. It will be a little chilly tonight with lows near 40 and a light breeze. Friday will be partly sunny as a weak disturbance drops in from the north. Highs will reach the lower 70s. Saturday will again be partly sunny and breezy with a few sprinkles possible. Highs in the middle 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s.

Temperatures reach the 80s Monday, and a few showers are possible. A stronger system will move in Tuesday and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is hard to narrow down right now, but we’ll monitor this very closely as the days grow nearer.

Average high is 73 and the average low is 49 this time of year. West wind tonight at 5mph and Northeast at the same speeds Friday. Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 7:20pm.

