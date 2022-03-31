Connect. Shop. Support Local.
EF-1 tornado hit Jackson on Wednesday, NWS says

A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Weather Service says their preliminary data shows at least two tornadoes on Wednesday.

Survey teams found EF-1 damage in South Jackson, a tornado that crossed right by the WLBT studio in Downtown Jackson.

Crews also found EF-2 damage in Forrest County and Noxubee County.

The information is still preliminary and could change.

According to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 21 counties reported damage from the storms Tuesday. There have been three injuries reported to MEMA--two in Noxubee County and one in Holmes.

MEMA says the most significant damage is in Bolivar, Calhoun, Hinds, Warren and Yazoo counties.

Much of the damage is from fallen trees, including one that toppled over directly in front of the governor’s mansion in Jackson.

