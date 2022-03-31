Damage reported in Jackson County after possible tornado

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As severe weather rolled across South Mississippi, damage was left in its wake all across the Gulf Coast, but especially in Jackson County.

Several unconfirmed tornadoes were reported in Vancleave, Wade, and Hurley Wednesday night, with power outages across the county.

WLOX was live at the scene of Fox Ridge and Fox Run off Jim Ramsey in Vancleave, where the power was out and some homes sustained damage due to high winds.

Alison Spann spoke with storm victim Rosa who rode out the severe weather with her children in her mobile home off Fox Run Road. Rosa said she has lost a shed and siding on her home and that a tree went through her living room.

“The house was just shaking. We could hear the trailer was tearing in parts. We just hugged each other and prayed to God,” Rosa said.

Rosa told WLOX the windows in all three of her family’s cars were blown out by the wind and a car was actually pushed into their home as well.

Rosa also said the shed contained equipment for a new business her family was starting, and they will have to wait until morning to fully survey the damage.

As of 10:52 p.m., power outages were reported across the entire Gulf Coast, with trees down in the Lyman area of Harrison County. There are also reports of roof damage and downed power lines in Jackson County, with two homes damaged in St. Martin.

The damage is in the area of Fox Run Drive and Fox Ridge Drive, just off Jim Ramsay Road in Vancleave.

We will update this report as more information is available. Keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the weather in your area.

