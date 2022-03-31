Bill creating water and sewer account for Jackson headed for governor’s desk

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would create a special account to help fund the city of Jackson’s most pressing water and sewer needs is headed to the governor’s desk.

Wednesday, the Senate adopted the conference report for H.B. 1031, which would create a “Capital City Water/Sewer Projects Fund” in the Office of the Mississippi State Treasurer.

The Senate approved the conference report on a 52-0 vote. The day before, the House adopted the report on a 114-6-2 vote.

It is still unclear how the account would be funded. Lawmakers are taking up appropriations bills this week after talks on all ARPA spending were held up by Speaker Philip Gunn, who was looking to pass legislation to end the state’s income tax.

ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act. The state received $1.8 billion, which governments can use to respond to the pandemic, provide bonuses to essential workers, restore cuts in public services and invest in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

On March 30, lawmakers approved House Concurrent Resolution 89 extending the session for 30 days and setting the new “sine die” date for midnight on April 6.

The extension was needed because House rules show that no appropriation or revenue bills shall be passed during the last five days of the session.

Rep. Shanda Yates, who introduced the bill, previously told WLBT that $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds would go into the account. She said that amount, coupled with Jackson’s remaining ARPA dollars, would be “enough for O.B. Curtis, J.H. Fewell, the two-inch pipes throughout the city - replacing those - and the West Bank Interceptor.”

