3 men sentenced to a total of 200 years behind bars on drug crimes

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County judge sentenced three men to a total of 200 years behind bars this week in separate drug cases.

“All three of these cases are prime examples of how habitual offenders revolve in and out of our justice system,” Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said.

Here are the details of each case :

Torrey Powell of Canton was sentenced to a total of forty years for two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Investigators say Powell had at least six prior felony convictions in Oklahoma, Georgia, and Mississippi. Because he had been previously convicted of drug offenses, he was considered a subsequent drug offender, which doubled his maximum sentence on the current drug offenses. He was also a non-violent habitual offender, which requires that he serve the maximum sentence allowed by law without parole or early release.

Carlos Dominque Allen of Jackson was sentenced to 100 years for the sale of fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of hydrocodone, and possession of amphetamine

Lucas Howard was sentenced to serve sixty years after a jury convicted him of possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and conspiracy to sell cocaine

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.