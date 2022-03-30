WLBT Things To Know 3/30/22: Alert Day, school closings, and rising food and gas prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Alert Day

First Alert Forecast

Another week, another storm threat to emerge through the latter parts of the day. Our morning commute will just be warm, cloudy and trending breezy. Winds, even outside of any storms, could gust between 45-55 mph with highs in the lower 80s. Storm threat will gradually increase after 1-2 PM near the Mississippi River; approaching Metro Jackson by 4-6 PM and exiting our eastern communities by 10 PM. Damaging straight line winds are likely and a few tornadoes will be possible as this system shifts through the area. Skies will gradually clear after midnight with lows near 50. We encourage everyone to have a heightened awareness through the afternoon and evening hours.

2. School closings

School buses generic (Gray)

Schools are canceling classes or have opted to go virtual on Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms. The line of storms is on track to move into Mississippi River counties around 2 p.m. They will make it to the I-55 corridor between 3-6 p.m. before clearing most of the area by 9 p.m. or so. Damaging winds are the primary concern, with gusts expected to reach up to 80 miles per hour. You can see the full list here.

3. Food and gas prices likely to continue rising this year

New forecasts show food and gas prices will rise. (CNN, KDKA, UNTV, UKRAINIAN NAVY OF THE ARMED FORCES VIA FACEBOOK, UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERV, US EIA)

If you are wondering when gas and grocery prices will come down, the answer is probably not anytime soon. In fact, you might have to pay even more for those commodities in the coming months. New federal forecasts show food prices likely will keep climbing, and the average cost of gas will say high or may even rise. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts grocery prices will increase up to 4% throughout this year, and the average cost of dining out could set a new record. Oil prices dipped a bit this week after Russia said it would ease up its assault on parts of Ukraine, but White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said, “No one shoud be fooled by Russia’s announcement.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.