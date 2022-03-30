Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

WLBT Things To Know 3/30/22: Alert Day, school closings, and rising food and gas prices

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Alert Day

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast

Another week, another storm threat to emerge through the latter parts of the day. Our morning commute will just be warm, cloudy and trending breezy. Winds, even outside of any storms, could gust between 45-55 mph with highs in the lower 80s. Storm threat will gradually increase after 1-2 PM near the Mississippi River; approaching Metro Jackson by 4-6 PM and exiting our eastern communities by 10 PM. Damaging straight line winds are likely and a few tornadoes will be possible as this system shifts through the area. Skies will gradually clear after midnight with lows near 50. We encourage everyone to have a heightened awareness through the afternoon and evening hours.

2. School closings

School buses generic
School buses generic(Gray)

Schools are canceling classes or have opted to go virtual on Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms. The line of storms is on track to move into Mississippi River counties around 2 p.m. They will make it to the I-55 corridor between 3-6 p.m. before clearing most of the area by 9 p.m. or so. Damaging winds are the primary concern, with gusts expected to reach up to 80 miles per hour. You can see the full list here.

3. Food and gas prices likely to continue rising this year

New forecasts show food and gas prices will rise. (CNN, KDKA, UNTV, UKRAINIAN NAVY OF THE ARMED FORCES VIA FACEBOOK, UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERV, US EIA)

If you are wondering when gas and grocery prices will come down, the answer is probably not anytime soon. In fact, you might have to pay even more for those commodities in the coming months. New federal forecasts show food prices likely will keep climbing, and the average cost of gas will say high or may even rise. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts grocery prices will increase up to 4% throughout this year, and the average cost of dining out could set a new record. Oil prices dipped a bit this week after Russia said it would ease up its assault on parts of Ukraine, but White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said, “No one shoud be fooled by Russia’s announcement.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
Yazoo City Police Department
8-year-old shot in head by stray bullet in Yazoo City

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong winds & strong storms Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong winds, strong storms Wednesday
The mural is located in downtown Jackson to invoke what the artists call peaceful and organic...
New mural in downtown Jackson promotes unity and diversity
Community leaders come together to find ways to keep youth members on the right path