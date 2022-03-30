Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement

New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins runs around Carolina Panthers wide receiver...
New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins runs around Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two-time Super Bowl-winning safety Malcolm Jenkins is retiring, the Saints announced Wednesday (March 30).

“Grateful after 13 seasons, my time on the football field has come to an end,” Jenkins later tweeted. “I’m just a boy from Piscataway, who through this game became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people. My time on the field may be over, but I’ll never stop fighting for the people.”

“I’m proud to say that I had the opportunity to coach Malcolm and congratulate him on an excellent career,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said in a statement posted on the team’s website.

Jenkins, 34, played 13 seasons with the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, winning a Super Bowl championship with each team.

