Safe rooms open across the state as severe weather approaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Safe rooms across Mississippi are opening or slated to open as severe weather approaches.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Association has provided the list of shelters below. We will add new shelters as they open.

Shelters that are now open:

Adams Co. Safe Room - 132 Liberty Rd., Natchez

Claiborne Co. Safe Room - 13004 Hwy 18, Hermanville

Joe L. Johnson Safe Room - 1060 Epps Ln., Hazlehurst

Desoto Co. Safe Room - 7312 Hwy 51 N, Southaven

Forrest Co. 361 Shelter - 946 Sullivan Dr., Hattiesburg

Grenada Co. Safe Room - 260 Mondy Rd., Grenada

Carver Elementary School - 910 N St., Tupelo

Joyner Elementary School - 1201 Joyner Ave., Tupelo

Shannon Primary School - 6408 Noah Curtis, Shannon

Theron Nichols Community Safe Room - 1743 Mitchell Ave., Tupelo

Thomas Elementary School - 1008 Pierce St., Tupelo

Tupelo High School - 4125 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo

Brookhaven Building - 1154 Beltline Dr., Brookhaven

Smithville High School - 60017 Hwy 23, Smithville

Monroe Co. Learning Center - 52251 Hwy 25, Amory

Concord Ball Field - 1531 Concord Ave., Amory

Oktibbeha Co. Community Safe Room - 985 Lynn Ln., Starkville

Pike Co. Safe Room - 2017 Quinliven Rd., Magnolia

Rankin Co. Safe Room - 651 Marquette Rd., Brandon

Tallahatchie Co. Safe Room - 185 S. Market St., Charleston

East Webster High School - 195 Old Cumberland Rd., Maben

