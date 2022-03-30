Safe rooms open across the state as severe weather approaches
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Safe rooms across Mississippi are opening or slated to open as severe weather approaches.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Association has provided the list of shelters below. We will add new shelters as they open.
Shelters that are now open:
- Adams Co. Safe Room - 132 Liberty Rd., Natchez
- Claiborne Co. Safe Room - 13004 Hwy 18, Hermanville
- Joe L. Johnson Safe Room - 1060 Epps Ln., Hazlehurst
- Desoto Co. Safe Room - 7312 Hwy 51 N, Southaven
- Forrest Co. 361 Shelter - 946 Sullivan Dr., Hattiesburg
- Grenada Co. Safe Room - 260 Mondy Rd., Grenada
- Carver Elementary School - 910 N St., Tupelo
- Joyner Elementary School - 1201 Joyner Ave., Tupelo
- Shannon Primary School - 6408 Noah Curtis, Shannon
- Theron Nichols Community Safe Room - 1743 Mitchell Ave., Tupelo
- Thomas Elementary School - 1008 Pierce St., Tupelo
- Tupelo High School - 4125 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo
- Brookhaven Building - 1154 Beltline Dr., Brookhaven
- Smithville High School - 60017 Hwy 23, Smithville
- Monroe Co. Learning Center - 52251 Hwy 25, Amory
- Concord Ball Field - 1531 Concord Ave., Amory
- Oktibbeha Co. Community Safe Room - 985 Lynn Ln., Starkville
- Pike Co. Safe Room - 2017 Quinliven Rd., Magnolia
- Rankin Co. Safe Room - 651 Marquette Rd., Brandon
- Tallahatchie Co. Safe Room - 185 S. Market St., Charleston
- East Webster High School - 195 Old Cumberland Rd., Maben
