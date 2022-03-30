Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Residents vote against construction of new high school in Simpson County

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The school bond issue for Simpson County Schools has failed.

Voters went to the polls for a special election to cast ballots for a $39 million bond issue for the construction of a new high school.

Simpson County Circuit Clerk Witt Fortenberry says the vote was 42% for and 57% against with 3,824 people voting.

Fortenberry says that is about 22% of eligible voters in the county. The bond issue needed 60% of the vote to pass.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
Jackson man receives life sentence after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Latest News

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
WLBT at 10p
Local leaders discuss ways to prevent youth violence and drug use
Local leaders discuss ways to prevent youth violence and drug use
Contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC could leave tens of thousands paying more...
Contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC could leave tens of thousands paying more for health care