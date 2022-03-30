Residents vote against construction of new high school in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The school bond issue for Simpson County Schools has failed.

Voters went to the polls for a special election to cast ballots for a $39 million bond issue for the construction of a new high school.

Simpson County Circuit Clerk Witt Fortenberry says the vote was 42% for and 57% against with 3,824 people voting.

Fortenberry says that is about 22% of eligible voters in the county. The bond issue needed 60% of the vote to pass.

