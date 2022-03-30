Residents vote against construction of new high school in Simpson County
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The school bond issue for Simpson County Schools has failed.
Voters went to the polls for a special election to cast ballots for a $39 million bond issue for the construction of a new high school.
Simpson County Circuit Clerk Witt Fortenberry says the vote was 42% for and 57% against with 3,824 people voting.
Fortenberry says that is about 22% of eligible voters in the county. The bond issue needed 60% of the vote to pass.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.