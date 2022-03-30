Power outages reported as severe weather comes into Mississippi on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As storms cross the Mississippi River, power outages in the state are beginning to climb.

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 6,200 outages around 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Mississippi Power is reporting around 609 outages.

Southern Pine, meanwhile, is reporting about 845 outages.

A line of severe weather is coming through Mississippi Wednesday afternoon. It is expected to bring thunderstorms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.

