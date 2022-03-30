Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

New Stage cancels performance Wednesday night in preparation of severe weather

New Stage Theatre
New Stage Theatre(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday night’s performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at New Stage Theatre has been canceled due to the threats of inclement weather.

Officials with the Belhaven theater say ticketholders for the March 30 show should contact the box office Thursday to reschedule.

The box office also will be closed Wednesday and will reopen Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

To contact the box office, call (601) 948-3533.

Tuesday is an Alert Day, with severe storms, including possible tornadoes, expected to come into the state early in the afternoon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
State senator says he’s one of eight whose car was broken into in Northeast Jackson on Sunday

Latest News

A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Bobby Rush (Source: WTOK)
MDOT to help pay for renaming Ellis Avenue after Blues legend
Tornado Watch
ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch issued across much of Mississippi
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards