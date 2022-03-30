New Stage cancels performance Wednesday night in preparation of severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday night’s performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at New Stage Theatre has been canceled due to the threats of inclement weather.

Officials with the Belhaven theater say ticketholders for the March 30 show should contact the box office Thursday to reschedule.

The box office also will be closed Wednesday and will reopen Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

To contact the box office, call (601) 948-3533.

Tuesday is an Alert Day, with severe storms, including possible tornadoes, expected to come into the state early in the afternoon.

