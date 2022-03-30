Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

New mural in downtown Jackson promotes unity and diversity

The mural is called “Shifting Cultures”.
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As National Women’s History Month winds down, two sisters, who are also artists, have created a special mural in downtown Jackson.

The artists are also working with students from several Jackson elementary schools.
The artists are also working with students from several Jackson elementary schools.(WLBT)

It is called Shifting Cultures. Sabrina Howard and Hope Mallard say the colorful mural was designed to invoke the peaceful and organic change made through day-to-day interactions with different cultures.

Students from Clausell, Lake, Pecan Park and Raines Elementary Schools are also part of the creative team.

Students from Clausell, Lake, Pecan Park and Raines Elementary Schools are part of the creative...
Students from Clausell, Lake, Pecan Park and Raines Elementary Schools are part of the creative team.(WLBT)

Howard said, “Here, the children are also going to learn what colors mix to make other colors and they’re also going to learn, you know, we’ll have conversations talking about how coming together as a people in this city, specifically in Jackson, Mississippi, how it’s going to help cultivate this cultural ecosystem that we’re building.”

The students are taught how to mix colors and the importance of unity and diversity.
The students are taught how to mix colors and the importance of unity and diversity.(WLBT)

The mural is painted on the Arts Center of Mississippi’s retainer wall facing Pascagoula Street.

The students from JPS participated in the Greater Jackson Arts Council’s Arts Infusion Program.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
Jackson man receives life sentence after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say

Latest News

Community leaders come together to find ways to keep youth members on the right path
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Residents vote against Simpson County bond issue
State senator says he’s one of eight whose car was broken into in Northeast Jackson on Sunday