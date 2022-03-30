New mural in downtown Jackson promotes unity and diversity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As National Women’s History Month winds down, two sisters, who are also artists, have created a special mural in downtown Jackson.

The artists are also working with students from several Jackson elementary schools. (WLBT)

It is called Shifting Cultures. Sabrina Howard and Hope Mallard say the colorful mural was designed to invoke the peaceful and organic change made through day-to-day interactions with different cultures.

Students from Clausell, Lake, Pecan Park and Raines Elementary Schools are also part of the creative team.

Students from Clausell, Lake, Pecan Park and Raines Elementary Schools are part of the creative team. (WLBT)

Howard said, “Here, the children are also going to learn what colors mix to make other colors and they’re also going to learn, you know, we’ll have conversations talking about how coming together as a people in this city, specifically in Jackson, Mississippi, how it’s going to help cultivate this cultural ecosystem that we’re building.”

The students are taught how to mix colors and the importance of unity and diversity. (WLBT)

The mural is painted on the Arts Center of Mississippi’s retainer wall facing Pascagoula Street.

The students from JPS participated in the Greater Jackson Arts Council’s Arts Infusion Program.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.