MDOT to help pay for renaming Ellis Avenue after Blues legend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About two months after the city of Jackson voted to rename Ellis Avenue after Blues Legend Bobby Rush, the state has agreed to help pay for it.

“Commissioner Simmons did agree to take care of the financial heavy lifting for the replacement of the signs for Bobby Rush,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said Tuesday. “I talked to him (Bobby Rush), earlier and I think it’s important we do this as expeditiously as possible for him and his family.”

Banks was referring to Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons.

Officials from Simmons’ office confirmed that MDOT would help pay to replace signs, but was still waiting on information from the city to find out the final costs.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said estimates show renaming costs would be around $1.8 million.

“That’s amazing news if they’re willing to carry the cost,” he said.

In January, the Jackson City Council voted unanimously to rename Ellis Avenue from I-20 to West Capitol Street after the two-time Grammy-winning Blues artist.

