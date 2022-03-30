Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Local leaders discuss ways to prevent youth violence and drug use

By Melissa Payne
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday night, leaders came together to discuss ways to prevent young people from committing crimes and using drugs.

During a town hall meeting, city, county and health leaders addressed some of the factors they see leading juveniles to these things.

They say broken homes and peer pressure are two key reasons. But out of this conversation came solutions.

Leaders say it’s going to take more involvement from community members and parents to help solve this issue.

Police Chief James Davis says getting the youth involved in programs and activities will also help them stay away from drugs and violence

”We can reach those kids before the streets get them,” he said. “If we don’t give them love, somebody is going to get them. If there’s no love at the home, the streets are going to give them love. But they got a price to pay to the streets.”

Hinds Behavioral Health Services put on the town hall.

Workers say they plan to continue hosting events like these to engage with the youth and community, hoping it’ll lead to more answers on how to solve these problems.

