Court docs: Richard’s has spent ‘at least $1M’ preparing to haul waste in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Court documents show that Richard’s Disposal Inc. has spent “at least one million dollars” preparing to take over Jackson’s waste-hauling business beginning April 1.

A hearing is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday in a case that could determine whether the city’s one-year emergency contract with Richard’s moves forward.

If the company is not allowed to begin work, Jackson could be on the hook to repay mobilization costs, per provisions in the Feb. 17 emergency contract signed by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The mayor signed the one-year contract with the New Orleans-based firm after the council twice rejected awarding Richard’s a six-year deal earlier this year.

Jackson’s current contract with Waste Management expires on March 31.

According to court records, Richard’s has spent $1 million to lease trucks, purchase collection containers, buy fuel and a fuel tank, purchase uniforms and safety equipment, purchase radios for trucks and purchase an office facility.

Additionally, Richard’s has purchased insurance to cover the company during the terms of the emergency contract and has brought on workers, who have been on the payroll since March 14, documents state.

“Richard’s is ready to begin collecting waste pursuant to the emergency agreement,” Richard’s President Alvin Richard said in the statement, which was filed March 29.

It was not known how many workers had been brought on. Trucks with the company began rolling into Jackson over the weekend. They are now being housed at Hawkins Field.

When pressed at his press conference Monday, Lumumba was unsure what Richard’s mobilization costs would be.

The mayor also didn’t agree that Jackson was “holding a gun to your own head” when asked about the provisions requiring the city to reimburse the company for mobilization fees if the contract wasn’t allowed to go forward.

Lumumba said the terms emergency contract had been reviewed by the legal department prior to him signing off on it.

“I would tell you that if I were on the other side, as a business or vendor, I would take note of what takes place behind me. I would want to protect myself in every way,” he said, referring to the council podium located behind him. “So long as those terms are reasonable, the city will agree to those to make sure services are carried out.”

