ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch issued across much of Mississippi
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch has been issued across much of Mississippi.
The watch will last until 8 p.m. and includes all of North Mississippi, as well as the majority of Central Mississippi.
These counties in the WLBT viewing area are impacted:
- Adams
- Attala
- Carroll
- Choctaw
- Claiborne
- Copiah
- Franklin
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Humphreys
- Issaquena
- Jefferson
- Lawrence
- Leake
- Leflore
- Lincoln
- Madison
- Montgomery
- Neshoba
- Rankin
- Scott
- Sharkey
- Simpson
- Sunflower
- Warren
- Washington
- Winston
- Yazoo
