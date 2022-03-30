ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch issued across much of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch has been issued across much of Mississippi.

The watch will last until 8 p.m. and includes all of North Mississippi, as well as the majority of Central Mississippi.

These counties in the WLBT viewing area are impacted:

Adams

Attala

Carroll

Choctaw

Claiborne

Copiah

Franklin

Hinds

Holmes

Humphreys

Issaquena

Jefferson

Lawrence

Leake

Leflore

Lincoln

Madison

Montgomery

Neshoba

Rankin

Scott

Sharkey

Simpson

Sunflower

Warren

Washington

Winston

Yazoo

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/GPBnKv1Vt1 — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 30, 2022

