Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch issued across much of Mississippi

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(Pixabay / CC0 1.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch has been issued across much of Mississippi.

The watch will last until 8 p.m. and includes all of North Mississippi, as well as the majority of Central Mississippi.

These counties in the WLBT viewing area are impacted:

  • Adams
  • Attala
  • Carroll
  • Choctaw
  • Claiborne
  • Copiah
  • Franklin
  • Hinds
  • Holmes
  • Humphreys
  • Issaquena
  • Jefferson
  • Lawrence
  • Leake
  • Leflore
  • Lincoln
  • Madison
  • Montgomery
  • Neshoba
  • Rankin
  • Scott
  • Sharkey
  • Simpson
  • Sunflower
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Winston
  • Yazoo

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
State senator says he’s one of eight whose car was broken into in Northeast Jackson on Sunday

Latest News

New Stage Theatre
New Stage cancels performance Wednesday night in preparation of severe weather
Bobby Rush (Source: WTOK)
MDOT to help pay for renaming Ellis Avenue after Blues legend
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition