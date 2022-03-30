ALERT DAY: strong winds & strong storms Wednesday

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Another week, another storm threat to emerge through the latter parts of the day. Our morning commute will just be warm, cloudy and trending breezy. Winds, even outside of any storms, could gust between 45-55 mph with highs in the lower 80s. Storm threat will gradually increase after 1-2 PM near the Mississippi River; approaching Metro Jackson by 4-6 PM and exiting our eastern communities by 10 PM. Damaging straight line winds are likely and a few tornadoes will be possible as this system shifts through the area. Skies will gradually clear after midnight with lows near 50. We encourage everyone to have a heightened awareness through the afternoon and evening hours.

THURSDAY: In the wake of our storm system, we’ll trend cooler and brighter again. Expect mostly sunny skies with morning 40s and 50s giving way to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cool westerly breeze will be noticeable at times too. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows into the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our semi-quiet pattern continues Friday with sunshine pushing our highs back into the 70s. Overnight, our next rain opportunities will emerge, continuing into Saturday with a suppressed system skirting across our southern areas. Rain chances will be paltry, but possible. Rain should exit by mid-day Saturday. Highs will stay in the 70s Friday and into the weekend. Another bout of showers and storms looks to re-emerge by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.