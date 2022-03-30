Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Alaskan couple set to welcome quadruplets, only 2nd time in state’s history

A Kodiak couple is adding to Alaska history with their pregnancy. (Source: KTUU)
By Makayla Clark and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaskan couple is making history while adding a party of four to their family.

KTUU reports Stephanie Trosvig is about 28 weeks pregnant with quadruplets, meaning husband Harlen Trosvig and her are about to go from a party of two to a party of six in a hurry.

“You get the instant family,” Harlen Trosvig said.

Stephanie Trosvig is scheduled to be the second person in Alaska’s recorded history to give birth to quadruplets. According to the Department of Health and Social Services, the only other Alaskan resident to give birth to quadruplets was in 1994. There are no records of quintuplets or higher.

The high school sweethearts were born and raised in Kodiak, Alaska, but because of the island’s medical capabilities, they are temporarily in Anchorage ahead of the birth.

Stephanie Trosvig said she’s trying to carry the quartet for as long as possible. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the average gestation period for quadruplets is 30 weeks, compared to a single child, which averages around 39 or 40 weeks.

“We’re hoping and praying for 30 to 32,” Stephanie Trosvig said.

When the couple first tried to start a family, they said they dealt with a miscarriage.

Life has thrown them some interesting curveballs, according to Stephanie Trosvig. The couple said they had a pandemic wedding, bought a house during the pandemic, and now expecting two boys and two girls.

“I feel like we were probably less shocked than most people,” Stephanie Trosvig said. “Multiples do run in my family, not that I ever expected to have four.”

The couple said it all came together at once.

“We went to the ultrasound being nervous, we weren’t going to see one heartbeat, and then we saw four,” Stephanie Trosvig said. “We looked at a house the day before, and then we signed papers the day after we went to the ultrasound.”

So far, the couple is defying the odds.

“The odds of this happening are astronomical,” Stephanie Trosvig said.

The couple said they have baby names picked out, but they will only be announced once the quadruplets are born.

“From no kids to four kids will definitely be a big leap,” Harlen Trosvig said.

