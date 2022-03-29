WLBT’s Things To Know 3/29/22: McComb Banquet Hall shooting, abandoned newborn, and ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. McComb Banquet Hall

One man is dead after a deadly shooting during a Saturday night party at Presley Banquet and Event Center in McComb. Frankiuon Bates, 26, of Magnolia was killed and pronounced dead on the scene, early Sunday morning according to Pike County Coroner Wally Jones. Jones also said that two were injured, but were released from the hospital before the crime scene was cleared. The names of these individuals have not been released at this time. Jones believes that multiple shooters were involved, as he counted at least 50 shell casings personally.

2. Abandoned newborn

Federal gun violence reduction initiative underway in North Mississippi (Source: WMC)

Southaven police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned on the porch of a residence Thursday. Officers say the newborn was found dead and asked for the public’s help in identifying the mother as they are concerned for her health and well-being. Police have not released any information about how the newborn ended up on someone’s front porch. Additionally, police have not released any information on a specific address or neighborhood the child was found in. Agape Child and Family Services Clinical Coordinator Brittney Ragin about area Safe Haven Laws, which provide options if a parent is looking to surrender a child.

3. “Don’t Say Gay” bill

DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics in the classroom.(CNN, WFTS, WESH, Will Larkins, Equality Florida, The Trevor Project)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people. The legislation has pushed Florida and DeSantis, an ascending Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, to the forefront of the country’s culture wars. LGBTQ advocates, students, Democrats, the entertainment industry and the White House have dubbed the measure the “Don’t Say Gay” law. DeSantis and other Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children. The law went into effect just days after DeSantis signed a separate bill that potentially restricts what books elementary schools can keep in their libraries or use for instruction.

