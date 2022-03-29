Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi

VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi(White House / Lawrence Jackson)
By Josh Carter
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Magnolia State.

According to a press release Tuesday, Harris will travel to Greenville on Friday, April 1, to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s “historic investments in small businesses and communities.”

Her visit comes nearly a year after First Lady Jill Biden visited Jackson in order to promote the coronavirus vaccine.

Vice President Harris’ Mississippi visit was announced the same day President Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which makes lynching a federal hate crime.

Till, a Black teenager, was murdered in Mississippi in the summer of 1955. Two men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were accused of the killing, but acquitted by an all-white-male jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
Jackson man receives life sentence after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
JTRAN bus.
JTRAN driver shortage likely to last another six to eight weeks, city official says
Yazoo City Police Department
8-year-old shot in head by stray bullet in Yazoo City
University of Mississippi Medical Center logo
UMMC planning $64.5M ‘multidisciplinary campus’ for Ridgeland