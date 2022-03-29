UMMC planning $64.5M ‘multidisciplinary campus’ for Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A 67,500-square-foot medical educational facility, complete with 36 exam rooms, 6 operating rooms, and three multimedia classrooms could be in the works for Ridgeland.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) has submitted an application to the Mississippi State Department of Health to construct a nearly $64.5 million “multidisciplinary campus” on Highland Colony Parkway.

The development would be located on property north of Colony Park Boulevard and west of I-55 near the cell tower shaped like the Washington Monument, said Ridgeland Public Works Director Alan Hart.

The Ridgeland mayor and board of aldermen recently approved a petition from UMMC, the Highland Colony Land Company, and Kerioth Realty Company to vacate certain unimproved and unused streets in that area to make way for construction.

According to documents obtained by WLBT, the project would include the construction of a 67,500-square-foot “multidisciplinary, educational campus, consisting of a medical office building, multispecialty ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, and multimedia classrooms.”

Broken down, the facility would include:

3 multimedia classrooms

4 student workrooms

2 resident workrooms

36 exam rooms

6 operating rooms

2 procedure rooms

1 CT room

1 MRI unit

1 ultrasound suite

1 linear accelerator

1 diagnostic radiology suite

UMMC submitted an application for a “determination of reviewability” to the Mississippi State Department of Health on November 1.

Christin Williams, director of MSDH’s Office of Health Policy and Planning, notified UMMC on November 16 that it would not need a certificate of need (CON) for the project.

Medical providers, like UMMC, are required to obtain CONs before building certain medical facilities. The CONs are issued by the state health officer and are granted after the officer determines the need.

UMMC filed for a “determination of reviewability” to determine if a CON is needed.

According to the application, “the project will address physician and nursing shortages and trends in outpatient care and delivery.”

UMMC told state health officials that the university had expanded its graduate medical program by 8.7 percent over the previous five years and that it was planning to increase enrollment in its nursing program by 25 percent to help address shortages in the state.

The development also would address changes in insurance policies, which “encourage providers to perform a growing list of surgical procedures in ambulatory surgery centers rather than hospital outpatient departments.”

The project will cost approximately $64.5 million, with around $29.9 million going toward new construction, $12 million going to fixed and non-fixed equipment purchases, $3,386,300 going to site preparation, and $2,689,236 going to other fees. UMMC also is setting aside around $16.5 million for a contingency reserve, the records show.

It was not known when construction would begin or how the project would be paid for.

Marc Rolph, executive director of UMMC’s Office of Communications and Marketing, said “nothing is finalized with that project and we are not commenting on it at this time.”

Clint Herring, president and CEO of the Kerioth Corporation, also could not be reached for comment.

