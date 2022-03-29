Tornado destroys the home of a long time homelessness advocate

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime supporter of the homeless community now finds himself without a home after last Tuesday’s tornados.

The Edwards man finds himself starting from nothing to rebuild, a journey familiar to many without a permanent shelter to call their own.

“One day at a time, picking up the pieces, trying to figure this thing out,” said Patrick Bradley while pitching particles of wood onto a pile behind his house.

He is still picking up the remnants of what he called home for 16 years on Bradley Road. The security guard was working at Grand Gulf when the twister hit, destroying practically everything.

“Normally, it’s an hour trip, but it took me two hours this particular day to get out here, and once I got here it was a war zone,” said Bradley.

He feeds the homeless regularly through his fraternity Phi Beta Sigma and MS Move, participating annually in the Sleep Out for the Homeless. The Jackson State University graduate works the grill, cooking meals donated to the Billy Brumfield House and Breaking Bread.

The 42-year-old has insurance and temporary housing but has a better understanding of what it means to not have a home.

“What if I didn’t have family? What if I didn’t have resources,” asked the homeless advocate. “Then I would be, you know, car to car, couch to couch.”

He’s managed to salvage just a few things. Finding an intact picture of his 99-year-old grandfather in the rubble of his former garage gave him hope.

“As I saw the smile, it just told me that son, everything is gonna be alright,” added Bradley.

Ten months into his first term ‚ Edwards Mayor LeKentric Caston said two twisters plowed through the town of about 1,200 last Tuesday.

“I’ve seen trees down on numerous homes and businesses. Roughly between 50 to 60 homes were damaged,” said Caston. “Once it cleared up and the sun came out the next day, you really could see the damage.”

No fatalities or injuries were reported. The mayor has declared an emergency in hopes of receiving federal and state assistance.

