Three juveniles on mini bike hit by SUV

At least two of the boys had what appeared to be serious injuries
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles were taken to a hospital after being hit by an SUV Monday afternoon. It happened on Creston Avenue in Jackson.

Witnesses say the three juveniles were riding the mini bike when they were hit by an SUV.
The three boys were riding a motorized mini bike when they were hit. The driver stayed at the location and talked with officers who responded.

Emergency crews worked on the juveniles before they were taken to a hospital.
Several ambulances were called to the scene. At least two of the juveniles appear to have serious injuries.

Jackson man receives life sentence after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
