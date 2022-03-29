Three juveniles on mini bike hit by SUV
At least two of the boys had what appeared to be serious injuries
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles were taken to a hospital after being hit by an SUV Monday afternoon. It happened on Creston Avenue in Jackson.
The three boys were riding a motorized mini bike when they were hit. The driver stayed at the location and talked with officers who responded.
Several ambulances were called to the scene. At least two of the juveniles appear to have serious injuries.
