President Joe Biden to sign anti-lynching bill named after Emmett Till

Nearly 70 years after Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Mississippi Delta, President Joe...
Nearly 70 years after Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Mississippi Delta, President Joe Biden is set to sign an anti-lynching bill that bears the teenager’s name on Tuesday.(None)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 70 years after Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Mississippi Delta, President Joe Biden is set to sign an anti-lynching bill that bears the teenager’s name on Tuesday.

Congress passed the bill earlier this month.

It will make lynching a federal hate crime with a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The president and the vice president are expected to deliver remarks on the legislation during Tuesday’s signing

Till was a 14-year-old from Chicago visiting family here in Mississippi back in 1955 when he was murdered by a group of white men for allegedly flirting with a white woman at a store north of Greenwood.

A full copy of the bill can be read here.

