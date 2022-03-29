Police: Moss Point canine officer shot during pursuit of suspect

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point canine officer is in serious condition after being shot while trying to apprehend a suspect early Tuesday morning.

According to Moss Point Police Department, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Shell station on Highway 63 near I-10. Officers identified a suspect and began searching the area for him. The suspect was located behind another business but fled on foot when officers tried to approach him.

K9 officer Buddy was released to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fled over a privacy fence and Buddy went over the fence after him, continuing to pursue the man into a wooded area.

Shortly after Buddy and the suspect entered the wooded area, officers heard gunshots. Buddy then came out of the woods and collapsed on the ground in front of his handler. Buddy was quickly rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic in Mobile where he underwent emergency surgery for the bullet wound to his chest.

Currently, Buddy is in very serious condition.

Officers from other agencies began responding and stayed on the scene while Buddy’s emergency care was underway. The officers attempted to find the suspect but were unable to locate him. However, they did recovery property that was stolen from the business.

Within hours, more information was uncovered that specifically identified the suspect. At 6am, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that matched a description they had received of the suspect’s vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and detained the male and female occupants. Evidence was uncovered that linked them to the business burglary.

The names of the suspects detained are currently being interviewed by detectives. Their names have not yet been released.

Police say felony charges will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden with MPPD at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

