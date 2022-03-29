Overnight car accident in Hinds Co. leaves three in hospital

POCAHONTAS, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are recovering in a hospital on Tuesday morning after a car accident in Pocahontas.

The accident occurred around 9:30, Monday night on the railroad tracks alongside Highway 49.

According to the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department, a Ford SUV ran a stop sign, hit the train tracks, and flipped.

All three passengers inside the SUV were taken to a hospital. Two of those passengers have serious injuries.

The fire chief says the driver of the SUV may have been speeding, adding to the severity of the crash.

“This is very uncommon,” said Chief Jeremiah Howard of the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had, at least in the last 10 to 12 years, we haven’t had someone run the stop sign and hit the rail road tracks by any means. I’m sure speed may have been a factor.

The accident caused minor damage to the railroad tracks, delaying an approaching train for about 90 minutes.

