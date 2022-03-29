Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say

John Paul Jones
John Paul Jones(Clinton PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for credit card fraud.

John Paul Jones, 21, is wanted by CPD. Police say he has a scar on his neck along with a tattoo that says “GODSON.”

Police say the credit card fraud is connected to a shooting that happened in the city Sunday.

On Sunday, a person was shot at the Super 8 in Clinton. Two people, Shakayla Washington and Jarmarcus Williams, have already been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police believe Jones stole Washington’s purse and used her credit cards.

When Washington realized her cards were stolen, she and her boyfriend confronted Jones.

That’s when, police say, Williams shot Jones in the neck.

However, police say the situation should have never escalated.

“The biggest part of this whole story is that Ms. Washington should’ve called police. And we would have responded quickly, and helped remedy the situation. She was a victim of crime, but chose to go the wrong way.”

If you know where Jones may be, call 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
Jackson man receives life sentence after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children

Latest News

Companies want your plasma, and they’re willing to pay big bucks to get it*
Companies want your plasma, and they’re willing to pay big bucks to get it*
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
JTRAN bus.
JTRAN driver shortage likely to last another six to eight weeks, city official says
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi