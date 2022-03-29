Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for credit card fraud.

John Paul Jones, 21, is wanted by CPD. Police say he has a scar on his neck along with a tattoo that says “GODSON.”

Police say the credit card fraud is connected to a shooting that happened in the city Sunday.

On Sunday, a person was shot at the Super 8 in Clinton. Two people, Shakayla Washington and Jarmarcus Williams, have already been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police believe Jones stole Washington’s purse and used her credit cards.

When Washington realized her cards were stolen, she and her boyfriend confronted Jones.

That’s when, police say, Williams shot Jones in the neck.

However, police say the situation should have never escalated.

“The biggest part of this whole story is that Ms. Washington should’ve called police. And we would have responded quickly, and helped remedy the situation. She was a victim of crime, but chose to go the wrong way.”

If you know where Jones may be, call 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 355-TIPS.

