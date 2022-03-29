Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms

(Gray)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Schools are canceling classes or have opted to go virtual on Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms.

The line of storms is on track to move into Mississippi River counties around 2 p.m. They will make it to the I-55 corridor between 3-6 p.m. before clearing most of the area by 9 p.m. or so.

Damaging winds are the primary concern, with gusts expected to reach up to 80 miles per hour.

Here’s the latest list of school changes for Wednesday, March 30:

  • Canton Public School District will be virtual
  • Clinton Public School District will dismiss classes early
  • Covington County School District will dismiss classes early
  • Holmes Community College will be virtual (all locations)
  • Jackson Public School District will be virtual
  • Madison County School District will be virtual
  • Mississippi Achievement School District will be virtual
  • Pearl Public School District will dismiss classes early
  • Rankin County School District will be closed
  • South Delta School District will be closed
  • Yazoo County School District will dismiss classes at noon

