JTRAN driver shortage likely to last another six to eight weeks, city official says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was no room on the bus.

That was the unwelcome news Fondren resident Scott Crawford received last week when he was waiting for a paratransit JTRAN bus to take him to a conference.

“They had to send out a supervisor’s van... Fortunately for me, it only took an extra 10 minutes. Still, I was late for the conference,” he said. “That deters me from using the bus and going places.”

Crawford, who is living with multiple sclerosis, is one of many people who rely on the city of Jackson’s public transit system to get around – run errands, go shopping, go to work.

Recently, a shortage of drivers has made using the system much more difficult, with the city having to scale back services.

That scaling back, in turn, has meant that some people can’t get to work or to their doctor’s appointments on time.

“We start a little later, we end a little later and we run our alternative Saturday schedule,” said Jordan Hillman, director of Planning and Development for the city. “Right now, it really is a math problem. We have more people that ride to work at peak hours and also need dialysis transport at peak hours than we have vans... We have plenty of vans. We just are lacking the humans to drive the vans.”

Claiborne Avenue resident Alfred Brown is one of those residents who rides during peak hours. He told the Jackson City Council Tuesday that he relies on paratransit services to get back and forth to work.

“Our employer has the work here for us to do. We cannot get here on time to do the work,” he said during the public comment period at Tuesday’s council meeting. “I missed 30 minutes yesterday. (I missed) 15 minutes today. That’s too much money out of my check for the money I make.”

Hillman hopes to have the problem addressed in the next couple of weeks, but she said that will largely depend on “our current class of drivers in training, and their success in getting their CDLs or passenger endorsements and becoming roadworthy and training ready.”

It was unclear how many drivers JTRAN needed.

The shortage has been impacting routes since January when the city issued a JTRAN rider alert informing people services would have to be scaled back.

Under the modified service schedule, paratransit services are Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Part of the problem is the fact that commercial drivers are in high demand and can command more money than offered by the capital city.

“In the past, our operator has primarily recruited people with existing CDLs (Commercial Driver’s License). That type of recruitment no longer works for us, so we are having to work with our contractor to recruit individuals, train them through their CDL, get them their passenger endorsement, get them roadworthy and get them on a bus,” she said.

“That is one of the biggest reasons why we’ve had a little bit of an impediment.”

Hillman said transit shortages have become a problem across the country.

In January, NBC News reported that cities including Portland, Atlanta, and Washington D.C., had to cut mass transit services due to a worker shortage brought about by the coronavirus.

Drivers for JTRAN start around $14.04 an hour, Crawford said, or around $29,203 a year. Due to high demand, drivers can earn much more now behind the wheels of an 18-wheeler, Business Insider reported.

JTRAN is operated by Transdev North America. In 2015, the city began contracting transit operations to a third party, according to the city’s 2021 ConnectJXN transit plan report on existing conditions.

Hillman said Transdev is responsible for recruiting drivers and running routes. The city has one extension left on the contract, which will come up for renewal in the next year.

She said the administration is looking at whether it will renew the contract and is basing that decision in part on how well Transdev is able to recover from the current shortage.

“Every agency I’m aware of is having CDL shortages. So, there is no easy solution to just go get drivers from somewhere else. The only solution I could put on the table would be to amend our contract to make pay better, but I don’t know where we would get that money,” she said. “Because this is pretty much a subsidized system. Most of it is not coming out of the general fund, and that is not something we could really functionally address right now.”

