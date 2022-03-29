Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gulfport man dies after crash on Interstate 55 in Madison County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Gulfport man died after a crash on Interstate 55 in Madison County at 4:48 p.m. on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Michael J. Wilson was traveling south in a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer when the vehicle ran off the road and collided with several trees. Wilson died at the scene.

MHP is investigating the crash.

