Goodman tornado victims receive free essential recovery items

GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The tornado that hit the town of Goodman on March 23 left behind extensive damage in some areas. Residents are still recovering and looking for help.

Some relief came Tuesday from organizations outside the town where residents say they are being ignored during the recovery effort. MS Move and community partners came together to provide essential items for Goodman residents impacted by last week’s tornado.

“I heard it, couldn’t help it,” said Izolia Kelly. “It shook my whole trailer house. Shook my whole house.”

The 66-year-old was inside her home when a tree fell on it as the twister made its way through the town.

Tuesday, the Goodman native was among residents getting relief supplies during Recovery Day for storm victims. It was held at Young’s 50 One Stop on Highway 51.

“I ain’t got light about today. No lights, and I can’t get no help,” said Kelly. “I ain’t been on my breathing machine, today makes a week.”

Those affected by the storm were given free supplies ranging from water and flashlights to tarps and personal hygiene items. Michael Brown’s home sustained roof damage. He is grateful for the support.

“It’s the other person’s time now, but before the sun goes down it could be yours or whoever it could be,” said Brown. “So if you have a chance and have an opportunity to do something for somebody, don’t wait until a storm hits. Do it on that sunshiny day.”

MS Move will also conduct block-to-block need assessment surveys.

“We know the storm is coming back tomorrow,” said MS Move Community Organizer Mac Epps. “So that’s very, very important for us to be out here today to help those be prepared while people are still recovering from the storm that hit last Tuesday.”

Many are still without power in the town. Holmes County Supervisor Leroy Johnson is asking for state and federal assistance.

“We need to have shelters in Holmes County for disasters, and we don’t have them right now, and we’re having real problems with that where we can’t meet the mitigation threshold,” said Johnson.

According to the District 4 supervisor, more than area 100 homes sustained major damage.

