FIRST ALERT WEATHER:

JACKSON, Miss.

An alert day Wednesday for severe weather. Tonight will be a little breezy, but relatively quiet with partly cloudy skies and low in the 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and very windy with wind gusts over 50mph at times and even higher in thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will develop after noon and continue through the early evening, ending around or before sunset. It will not storm the entire time, but that is the window for severe weather. Damaging winds are likely and tornadoes are possible. Make a plan now on where to go when and if a tornado warning is issued.

Secure loose objects and charge up cell phones in advance. The weather will quiet down Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This weekend will give us a chance for showers Saturday, but no severe weather is expected. Sunday will be sunny and in the 70s again.

