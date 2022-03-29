First Alert Forecast: warm & quiet today before severe weather threat arrives Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another warm afternoon is anticipated across central MS today as muggy air surges in off the Gulf of Mexico. We should see high temperatures top out in the lower to middle 80s today under a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be breezy at times throughout the day before gustier conditions arrive tomorrow. Quiet conditions will carry overnight as temperatures slowly fall to the middle to upper 60s.

Alert Day Wednesday⚠️



A 'Moderate Risk' is now in place for all of central MS for the severe threat Wednesday afternoon/evening. While tornadoes will be possible, damaging winds is our biggest concern where gusts could get as high as 80 MPH. Stay weather aware tomorrow! #mswx pic.twitter.com/ADlVxPkAv2 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) March 29, 2022

An Alert Day remains in place on Wednesday for the threat of severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Before the storms arrive, it will be warm, muggy, and very gusty outside. Wind gusts ahead of the storms are expected to gust around 50 to 55 MPH with sustained winds around 25 to 25 MPH. Make sure you secure and tie down any loose objects early in the morning. The line of storms is still on track to move into our MS River counties around 2 PM. They will make it to the I-55 corridor between 3-6 PM before clearing most of the area by 9 PM or so. While embedded tornadoes within the squall line are possible, damaging winds is our main concern considering gusts up to 80 MPH are expected. Tomorrow night will be much calmer and drier as lows drop close to 50 degrees behind the front.

Thursday will be a brighter and cooler day with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We will turn slightly warmer going into the weekend with another chance for rain arriving Friday night/Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend and into the start of the next week will shape up to be dry and warm before another chance for rain/storms arrives next Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.