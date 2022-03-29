Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Tuesday; storm threat Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Sunshine will fade behind more clouds by Tuesday – but still featuring warm temperatures ahead of our next storm system due in Wednesday. Expect morning 50s and 60s to give way to afternoon 80s again. Winds will begin to pick up a bit today – gusting to 25-30 mph at times. A rogue shower or two could sneak in overnight, but we’ll remain dry with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Another week, another storm threat to emerge through the latter parts of the day. Our morning commute will just be warm, cloudy and trending breezy. Winds, even outside of any storms, could gust between 40-50 mph with highs in the lower 80s. Storm threat will gradually increase after 2 PM near the Mississippi River; approaching Metro Jackson by 4-6 PM and exiting our eastern communities by 10 PM. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible as this system shifts through the area. Skies will gradually clear after midnight with lows near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of our storm system, we’ll trend cooler, in the upper 60s to near 70 Thursday. Our next rain opportunities will emerge by Friday night into Saturday with a suppressed system skirting across our southern areas. Rain should exit by mid-day Saturday. Highs will stay in the 70s Friday and into the weekend. Another bout of showers and storms looks to re-emerge by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

