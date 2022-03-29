Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Could state funding be back on the table for the capital city’s water system?

Mississippi Capitol
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after the Senate struck the initial language of a bill to help Jackson fund its water and sewer needs, the bill has again been re-written to create a special account designed to do that.

Monday, a conference report was filed for H.B. 1031. The bill would set up, but not fund, a special account to help Jackson pay for repairs to its beleaguered water and sewer systems.

Angelique Lee, vice president of the Jackson City Council, applauded the legislature for changing the bill’s language and is hopeful that funding will be set aside when lawmakers pass an appropriations bill.

“We should find out the amount from appropriations shortly,” she said. “Thanks again to our Hinds County delegation and the entire legislative body, and the leadership for prioritizing the city of Jackson and its infrastructure needs.”

Under the measure, the state would create a “Capital City Water/Sewer Projects Fund,” under the purview of the Mississippi State Treasurer.

The original version would have placed the account under the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

Funds going into the account could solely be used for water and sewer and would be available through January 1, 2027.

To use the funds, the city would have to provide the treasurer with:

  • a description of the project to be funded, including its cost
  • the project’s starting date and completion
  • and a description of any funds from other sources that may be able to help pay for it.

Rep. Shanda Yates, who introduced the bill, previously told WLBT that $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds would go into the account. She said that amount, coupled with Jackson’s remaining ARPA dollars, would be “enough for O.B. Curtis, J.H. Fewell, the two-inch pipes throughout the city - replacing those - and the West Bank Interceptor.”

The conference report is now expected to be brought up for a vote in the House and Senate. If approved, the report would go to Gov. Tate Reeves for a signature.

