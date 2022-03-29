Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Biden to host Singapore’s prime minister at White House

President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing influence. (CNN, POOL)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit President Joe Biden at the White House to highlight a strategic relationship that administration officials hope will pay dividends as Biden faces challenges in both hemispheres.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden and Lee would discuss several issues when they meet Tuesday, including the war in Ukraine and “freedom of the seas,” a key issue in a region where Beijing has made territorial claims over most of the South China Sea.

Singapore is a rare Southeast Asian nation to impose sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions include restrictions on some exports and a ban on financial institutions from doing business with Russian banks.

At the same time, Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing influence. The Democratic president originally was scheduled to host several national leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week, but the summit was postponed.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Singapore in August, announcing agreements involving cybersecurity, climate change and supply chain issues.

Congress is responsible for implementing the budget through tax and spending legislation and annual agency funding. (CNN, NASA, HILTON & HYLAND, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
Jackson man receives life sentence after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children

Latest News

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting
WLBT at 5a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Tuesday; storm threat Wednesday
Congress is responsible for implementing the budget through tax and spending legislation and...
Biden's budget plan calls for more funding for police, education, health