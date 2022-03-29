Alopecia awareness raised following Oscar outburst

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Will Smith literally took matters into his own hands. It’s been a trending topic since the Oscar-winner slapped comedian Chris Rock in front of a national audience during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

“For an adult to actually make fun of someone on live television was shocking,” said cosmetologist Joan Niceley. “I thought to myself, well maybe he didn’t know.”

The conversation stems from Will Smith seemingly protecting his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith after Rock made a joke that appeared to poke fun at her battle with Alopecia.

Cosmetologist JoAn Niceley said, surprisingly, some good has come from the ugly scene on stage.

“I can guarantee you when they said that on national television, probably 80% of the world had no clue what alopecia is,” Niceley remarked.

Alopecia is sudden hair loss that starts with one or more circular bald patches.

Niceley is the founder of Pink Heart Funds, a mission in Long Beach designed to encourage and restore hope for folks affected with cancer and extreme balding disorders.

“When the girls come in here, and the women, they’ve lost their self-esteem, no matter how beautiful they are,” Niceley said.

According to The Breakfast Club radio host Charlamagne Tha God, Chris Rock was not aware of Smith’s wife’s battle with hair loss. Smith has since publicly apologized to Rock.

“Love will make you do some crazy things,” Will Smith joked.

Niceley said it’s no laughing matter, but the incident has raised awareness for women struggling with hair loss.

“Especially the young people who I’ve helped with Alopecia, they were like they’re finally talking about Alopecia,” Niceley said while smiling.

There is no cure for Alopecia. The disease affects all genders and races, about 6.8 million people in the United States and 147 million people worldwide.

