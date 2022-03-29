74-year-old resident shoots teen during Summit County home invasion, police say

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Homeowner identified himself to 19 News as "Lurch"
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators with the Akron Police Department said a 74-year-old man shot a teen suspect during a home invasion attempt early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the home invasion on Johnston Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Akron police.

A 16-year-old boy was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to detectives, the homeowner told police that he discharged his gun during a confrontation with the teen who forced entry into his home, striking him multiple times.

Paramedics took the 16-year-old with the gunshot wounds to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The 74-year-old, who identified himself to 19 News crews as “Lurch,” was not injured during the incident.

“Hopefully, those shots were good,” Lurch said during an interview with 19 News. “I don’t like people breaking into my home.”

Police are still investigating the incident and will release any information on criminal charges at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

