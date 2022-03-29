Connect. Shop. Support Local.
2 arrested at McComb car wash for possession of an illegal narcotic

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were arrested in Pike County for possession of an illegal narcotic.

On March 25, the Pike County Narcotics Division received information on possible drug and criminal activity at McComb Super Suds Carwash on Highway 98 East in McComb, Miss.

According to officials, agents made contact with Paul Pigott and Jermaine Badon, and they found the two to be in possession of an illegal narcotic.

Pigott was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jermaine Badon was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

The bond has been set at $100,000 for Pigott and $50,000 for Jermaine Badon.

