14 year-old shot in chest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest area Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at St. Francis Apartments 2427 on 4th Avenue. The 14-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD is investigating the shooting. If you have any information on this incident call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

News 11 will update information on the shooting as it becomes available.

