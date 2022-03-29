Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

14 year-old shot in chest

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest area Monday night.
The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest area Monday night.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest area Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at St. Francis Apartments 2427 on 4th Avenue. The 14-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD is investigating the shooting. If you have any information on this incident call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

News 11 will update information on the shooting as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
Jackson man receives life sentence after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Tuesday; storm threat Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Tuesday; storm threat increase Wednesday afternoon
On March 25, the Pike County Narcotics Division received information on possible drug and...
2 arrested at McComb car wash for possession of an illegal narcotic
According to the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department, a Ford SUV ran a stop sign, hit the...
Overnight car accident in Hinds Co. leaves three in hospital
According to the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department, a Ford SUV ran a stop sign, hit the...
Overnight car accident in Hinds Co. leaves three in hospital