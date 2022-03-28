WLBT’s Things To Know 3/28/22: Severe weather preparations, Buddy’s Law, and Will Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Severe weather preparations

Residents in Edwards are still cleaning up the damage and destruction left behind from the tornadoes that touched down in the area Tuesday. They say they’re working fast while bracing for the possibility of more severe weather to sweep through in a few days. “We had tremendous damage in the town, even going outside of the town within a mile. So it was an EF-1 tornado with up to like 105 miles per hour,” Mayor Lekentric Caston said. Missing roofs, fallen down trees, and some broken power lines can still be seen all over the town of Edwards, despite clean-up crews and volunteers working hard over the last few days.

2. Buddy’s Law

A new plan of action is in the works to try and keep Buddy’s Law alive. Buddy’s Law is named for a for a dog who narrowly survived after authorities say he was severely burned by a 12-year-old in April 2021. The law, which passed the Mississippi Senate unopposed earlier this year, would mandate psychological assessments and treatment for youths who torture animals. The bill failed in the House earlier this month, sparking outrage and disbelief among animal advocates throughout the state. Now, a group of Mississippi senators have added Buddy’s Law onto another bill in hopes of keeping it alive. If the amendment is approved, Buddy’s Law would become part of Senate Bill 1065, which pertains to hunting and trapping nuisance animals, as well as the importation and release of wild hogs.

3. Will Smith

After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock. After Rock, as a presenter, joked to Jada Pinkett Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Will Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and smacked him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.” When Rock, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith while hosting the Oscars in 2016, protested that it was just a “GI Jane” joke, Smith repeated the same line.

