Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Two dead, two injured in quadruple shooting Sunday evening

Three people are injured and one person dead after a quadruple shooting Sunday evening.
Three people are injured and one person dead after a quadruple shooting Sunday evening.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are injured and two people are dead after a quadruple shooting Sunday evening.

Police responded to a shooting in the 14000 block of Hayne Blvd. just before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 3 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported two other victims to a local hospital, where one of them later died at the hospital and a fourth victim later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victims have not been released or any suspects in the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
Clinton police investigating after argument leads to shooting at hotel
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Belhaven mountain bike trail under construction welcoming riders and hikers
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet early week; storm threat returns mid-week
We are under an Alert Day for severe weather on Wednesday!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Judge sets hearing for March 30 in case that could determine who picks up Jackson’s trash
Mississippians prepare for more severe weather coming this week