Trooper will not face charges in Wilkinson County shooting

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney general Lynn Fitch’s office says a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was justified in shooting a person in December.

The shooting happened in Woodville after troopers chased down a suspect before both parties fired shots.

The suspect was wounded by the trooper’s gunfire, officials say.

Due to state law, the investigation was automatically passed over to the attorney general’s office.

However, charges have been filed against the person who was shot by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also pursuing charges,

