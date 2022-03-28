Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers played in a deadly Friday afternoon shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham called a news conference Monday to shed new light on the involvement of one of his off-duty deputies in Friday’s deadly shooting on Lower Wetumpka Road.

Cunningham said the situation started as a domestic violence incident involving the mother and father of one of his deputies shortly before 5 p.m. The sheriff said the deputy, his mother, and brother were on the way to get a warrant and protection order when the father struck their vehicle, escalating the situation.

The deputy told his mother and brother to leave, at which point he got out of the car and was shot five times. The injured deputy returned fire, Cunningham said, killing his own father in the process.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers played in a deadly Friday afternoon shooting.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition on Friday, but Cunningham said he was “doing good” when he visited him on Sunday to talk.

“I just tried to reassure him that we’re here for, I’m here for him” the sheriff explained, “because I look at all these guys and girls we got here as part of my family, you know, so I was just as concerned as his family’s concerned about him, as well.”

No names have been released at this point.

The shooting is being probed as a death investigation at this time by the Montgomery Police Department. The department said, as of Monday morning, that it did not currently have any other updates to provide regarding its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Shakayla Washington(L) and Jarmarcus Williams (R)
Suspects charged after argument leads to shooting in Clinton
Mississippians prepare for more severe weather coming this week
Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.
Police ask for help in locating armed robber in Carthage

Latest News

Southern Sky cultivation facility going up in Canton.
Construction moving full steam ahead on new medical marijuana plant in Canton
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch